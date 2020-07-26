1/2
Richard Lee Dyksterhuis
Richard Lee Dyksterhuis

Richard Dyksterhuis of Seattle, Washington, passed away on June 10, 2020, at 93 years of age.

He was born Richard Lee Dyksterhuis to Eddie Dyksterhuis and Pearl Wright Dyksterhuis in Denver, Colorado, on May 20, 1927. After graduating high school at age eighteen, Richard joined the Army in June, 1945, and served overseas until October, 1948. Upon his return to the United States he pursued degrees in higher education and served for many years as a teacher and administrator for the Seattle Public Schools. The schools he served include Monroe, Blaine, Ballard, Ingraham, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, Nathan Hale, Garfield, Cleveland, and Meany.

After retirement, he worked as an activist promoting the completion of safe sidewalks for streets in North Seattle, including Linden Avenue North, the street of his home for over three decades. As an advocate for pedestrian safety, he was featured in the 2010 documentary, "A Different Path."

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Mort Dyksterhuis; his wife JoAnn Presler; and his longtime companion Cleta Hughes. He is remembered fondly by his many students, his dear friends, his fellow activists, and his loving family. He is survived by his children George (Gloria), Roger (Jamie), and Carol (Ken), by his grandchildren Krystle, Alisha, Audrey, Max, and Ryan, and by his nieces Victoria Folkerts and Laura Woods.

"May you walk through forests of magnificent trees, listen to the songs of harmonious birds, hand in hand with your beloved Cleta. Your storytelling, your quest for justice, your thirst for knowledge, and your ability to build a kinship with a stranger while walking the sidewalks you had built, is a legacy that will live on. You spread kindness to all, and found joy in the little things. With all my love, your darling, proud, and blessed granddaughter."

~ Alisha Dyksterhuis

Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

6 entries
July 26, 2020
I graduated from Ballard H.S. in 1961. That's where I first started talking with Dick. Never had a class with him, just found him someone good to talk with. One time, after a great deal of patient listening to my somewhat overblown assurances about the world, he suggested I read Eric Hoffer's *The True Believer*. I did, told him I thought it was a good book and that I knew some people like the ones Hoffer was talking about. Dick gently but firmly suggested that maybe I might want to consider what Hoffer might be saying to *me*. His approach was one that I hope has stayed with me over the years I've been teaching. Gentle reminders, not hectoring. An approach similar to Woody Guthrie's comment, "I'm the person who told you what you already knew." Thanks, Dick. Rest easy.
Roger Soder
Friend
July 26, 2020
Photo shared was taken in 1963-64 by exchange student Francois Pierre.
Melinda Walsh Lamp
Student
July 26, 2020
Thank you for publishing the early photo! I recognized Mr. Dyksterhuis immediately, even though he was my high school Social Studies teacher in 1966. He was at Ingraham HS, although that wasn't one of the schools mentioned in the obituary. He was a demanding teacher with high expectations for his students, but as with many teachers like that, he pulled the best out of us. He was one of my 3 favorite and most respected high school teachers. Not surprising that I remember him 54 years later!
Richard Gallaher
Student
July 26, 2020
A very memorable teacher for me. Had him for contemporary problems out in a portable on the west side of school. Always upbeat, and he encouraged us to get involved in politics and local events. During the summer he worked for the US Customs at the Blaine crossing. He always had lots of interesting stories on what happened last summer " up at the border".

The thing that impressed me was that he allowed his students to feel comfortable enough to express their ideas without worrying about being put down by the teacher. We had some wild conversations with Mr D.

Good guy.......GREAT teacher

Gary Gibbs
July 26, 2020
I remember Mr. Dyksterhuis so fondly as my teacher at Blaine Jr. High. He brought a high standard to his work both intellectually and with his warmth, humor and kindness to students.
Joni Raphael Greathouse
July 26, 2020
In 1982, I had been named Teacher of the Year at Meany Middle School by the Meany PTA. Dick was the Principal and realized how much I wanted to teach math at the high school level. Despite the near impossibility to transfer to another school at the time...Dick found a way. He gave me an “administrative transfer”, normally a signal that an administrator wants a teacher out of their building. This clever move enabled my career to flourish. I taught math at Franklin High School for four years before my own administrative career opened up. I became a high school principal, retiring after 19 years in that role.
I regret that I never told Dick how much I appreciated that he opened the door to such a fulfilling career for me. We can all look back in our lives and recognize that specific individuals had a direct impact on our bearing. Dick was such a person in my life.
Dave Humphrey
Coworker
