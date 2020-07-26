Richard Lee Dyksterhuis
Richard Dyksterhuis of Seattle, Washington, passed away on June 10, 2020, at 93 years of age.
He was born Richard Lee Dyksterhuis to Eddie Dyksterhuis and Pearl Wright Dyksterhuis in Denver, Colorado, on May 20, 1927. After graduating high school at age eighteen, Richard joined the Army in June, 1945, and served overseas until October, 1948. Upon his return to the United States he pursued degrees in higher education and served for many years as a teacher and administrator for the Seattle Public Schools. The schools he served include Monroe, Blaine, Ballard, Ingraham, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, Nathan Hale, Garfield, Cleveland, and Meany.
After retirement, he worked as an activist promoting the completion of safe sidewalks for streets in North Seattle, including Linden Avenue North, the street of his home for over three decades. As an advocate for pedestrian safety, he was featured in the 2010 documentary, "A Different Path."
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Mort Dyksterhuis; his wife JoAnn Presler; and his longtime companion Cleta Hughes. He is remembered fondly by his many students, his dear friends, his fellow activists, and his loving family. He is survived by his children George (Gloria), Roger (Jamie), and Carol (Ken), by his grandchildren Krystle, Alisha, Audrey, Max, and Ryan, and by his nieces Victoria Folkerts and Laura Woods.
"May you walk through forests of magnificent trees, listen to the songs of harmonious birds, hand in hand with your beloved Cleta. Your storytelling, your quest for justice, your thirst for knowledge, and your ability to build a kinship with a stranger while walking the sidewalks you had built, is a legacy that will live on. You spread kindness to all, and found joy in the little things. With all my love, your darling, proud, and blessed granddaughter."
~ Alisha Dyksterhuis
