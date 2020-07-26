In 1982, I had been named Teacher of the Year at Meany Middle School by the Meany PTA. Dick was the Principal and realized how much I wanted to teach math at the high school level. Despite the near impossibility to transfer to another school at the time...Dick found a way. He gave me an “administrative transfer”, normally a signal that an administrator wants a teacher out of their building. This clever move enabled my career to flourish. I taught math at Franklin High School for four years before my own administrative career opened up. I became a high school principal, retiring after 19 years in that role.

I regret that I never told Dick how much I appreciated that he opened the door to such a fulfilling career for me. We can all look back in our lives and recognize that specific individuals had a direct impact on our bearing. Dick was such a person in my life.

Dave Humphrey

Coworker