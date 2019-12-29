|
Richard Lew Kay
Richard Lew Kay, 90, of Issaquah, WA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born on January 10, 1929 in Seattle, WA to Lew Geate Kay and Rosalind Goon Kay. He lived a fulfilling life as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We will remember him as a loyal, thoughtful and caring man who loved his family and community.
Richard graduated from Broadway High School in 1947 and earned his B.A. in Business from the University of Washington in 1951. Upon graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His experiences in the war piqued his interest in the medical field, so following his years of service, he returned to the University of Washington and completed his B.S. in Pharmacy in 1956. While in pharmacy school, he met his beautiful wife Helen. They married on September 7, 1957 in Newport, WA and went on to enjoy 62 wonderful years together. During this time, they raised their three children Patti, Pam, and Ken; together they opened and ran their own store, Kay's Pharmacy in 1959. In 1979, they moved into a larger location, Hall O'Leary Pharmacy, where Richard continued faithfully serving his customers in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle until his retirement in 1997.
Richard was very active in the Seattle Chinese-American community throughout his entire life, which included volunteering his time with the American Legion, Kiwanis, Chinese Baptist Church and the Chong Wa Benevolent Association. Earlier this year, he was honored with a Lifetime Service Award in recognition of his dedicated commitment to the Chinese community. He also played tennis well into his 80's and was an avid fan of Seattle sports teams, especially the Sonics, Mariners and Seahawks.
Richard is survived by his children Patti Nikaitani (Doug), Pam Yee (Alan) and Ken Kay (Leslee) as well as his grandchildren DJ Nikaitani, Kristi Walsh (Freddy), Courtney Kay and Brandon Kay. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Lawrence Lew Kay, Wallace Lew Kay and his sister, Marjorie Lew Lee.
Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of Richard's life at a service on Saturday, January 4th at 11 AM, Chinese Baptist Church, 5801 Beacon Avenue South in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Kin On Nursing Home or Chinese Baptist Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019