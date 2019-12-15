|
|
Richard Loyd Marshall
Born in Sentinel, Oklahoma to Pearl and Delmar Marshall, Dick moved to Seattle when he was four. He was a pharmacist, sailor, musician, photographer, dance roller-skater, traveler, and volunteer. He attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle where he met Margaret Bjorlie and they attended the University of Washington. This marriage lasted 64 years.
While at the University he continued to play trumpet in the ROTC band and played adjuncts' call greeting dignitaries on their arrival. As a pharmacist he set up unit dose and laminar flow hood preparation in addition to planning the new pharmacy to include room for poison control and an out-patient facility at Children's Hospital, spending thirty eight years before retiring. He was active in Kappa Psi along with other pharmaceutical organizations.
His sailing began as a teenager racing a Blanchard Knock About on Lake Washington and continuing to sail his Erickson 35 for thirty eight years through the American and Canadian islands. During this time he sailed through the Polynesia islands for three weeks and stated, "It was a trip of a lifetime." While being interested in boating he took advanced navigation classes, taught boating classes, did volunteer Coast Guard inspections and joined Edmonds Yacht Club. While traveling he continued his photography which began in his own darkroom while in high school, fostering his visual arts acumen as he traveled internationally, documenting people and places, in Norway, China, England, Africa, Greece, Russia, Alaska, Hawaii, the Danube, the Mediterranean, Mexico and the Caribbean.
In addition to traveling, he organized the first Block Watch in Lake Forest Park, as well as being a Crime Watch member, checking homes during owner's absence. Then too, he served as a precinct committeeman attending state meetings. Dick took special interest in helping family and friends by transporting and attending doctor's appointments, doing their accounting and visiting. When asked what he might like to change in his life's journey, he said, "Nothing."
His end of life care was with the thoughtful, competent, professional, sensitive owners of Nordic Woods, Joann and David Enge, and kind women employees. Dick passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 85.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019