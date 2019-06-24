Richard M. Holt



Richard M. "Dick" Holt died on June 12, 2019, a resident of Kent, WA. He was born to Melvin "Red" Holt and Rose Guernsey Holt on March 22, 1932. He grew up in Prosser and graduated from Prosser High School in 1950.



Dick earned a BA in Business and Law from the University of Washington in 1956 and a Jurist Doctorate Degree that he received from the University of Washington in 1958.



Dick started practicing law in 1958 and was still practicing just prior to his death. He spent most of his years as an active attorney with an office in the city of Issaquah, WA. During his career, he was elected District Court Judge, served on the Snoqualmie Valley School Board, was elected twice to the Board of Governors of the Washington State Trial Lawyers Association, and was also former President of the East King County Bar Association.



Dick was a former member of the Washington State Bar Association, the American Trial Lawyers Association, and the Washington State Magistrates Association. One of the highlights of Dick's career was being admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court in 1973. He was also admitted to practice before the Washington State Supreme Court, the Western and Eastern District Courts for the United States and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



Dick was a lifelong Husky fan, an avid golfer and was a member of the Meridian Valley Country Club since 1974. He also loved bird hunting and was still successfully hunting into his eighties.



Dick is survived by his wife, Gerene, his sister, Rosemary Gillihan, and four children: Rick Holt, Judi Benson, Jim Holt, and Tracy Lockhart. Three children predeceased Dick: Linda Holt, Mike Hamerly, and Tom Hamerly. He had thirteen grandchildren, and fourteen great - grandchildren.



Remembrances may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle, Washington, the North Bend and / or Issaquah Senior Centers or . At his express wish and desire there will be no services.



The family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" for Dick on July 14th in Cle Elum, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on June 24, 2019