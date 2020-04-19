|
Richard M. Yoshida
Richard was born in Seattle in April, 1937 to Keisuke and Ineko Yoshida. During the war, the family was interned in the Heart Mountain, Wyoming Relocation Center. The family returned to Seattle and Richard graduated from Garfield High School in 1955. He served in the US Army. He earned a black belt in Judo after starting his family. Richard graduated from California State University Dominguez Hills with his Bachelor's degree and his MBA. He enjoyed golfing, drinking wine and playing cards. He worked for Gallo wineries as Controller until his retirement. He is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Akemi. Survived by his son Gregory (Tracey) and daughter Carlene Jackson (Keith), and granddaughters Elise, Alexis, and Jocelyn, as well as brothers Yukio (Fuyo) and Roland (Vicky), sisters Elaine & Pauline and numerous nieces and nephews.
Remembrances may be made to the Nisei Vets Foundation 1212 S King St, Seattle, WA 98144 or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020