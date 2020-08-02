Richard MalloyThe world lost a great, kind, generous, faith-filled man, on July 26, 2020 when Richard John (Dick) Malloy died peacefully at home from pancreatic cancer at 84. He was born February 27, 1936 in Minneapolis.As a youth, Dick earned an Eagle Scout Award and attended Central High School. He started college at the University of Minnesota but then decided to work for Northwest Orient Airlines in New York where he met his future wife, Molly. They married and Dick went into the U.S. Army to serve for two years. He and Molly then moved back to Seattle, and settled on Queen Anne Hill, where they raised three children. Dick graduated from the University of Washington and became a lifelong Husky fan. They were longtime parishioners of St. Anne Catholic Church. Dick was a communications professional. He led corporate communications for Pacific Northwest Bell for 30 years before starting his own freelance public relations business. He loved his family and friends, fishing, woodworking, painting, listening to jazz, volunteering (Monroe Correctional Complex, Harborview Medical Center & many other organizations). Dick and Molly traveled extensively throughout the world. He loved Paris, Greece, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Lake Chelan.Dick was preceded in death by his parents (Arnold and Eileen Malloy) and is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen (Molly); daughter, Cathy (Lauri); son, Timothy; son, Theodore (Margarita); four grandchildren (Arnold, Christopher, Thania and Alex); aunt, Sylvia Herkenhoff (St. Louis Park, MN); numerous sisters & brother -in-laws, nieces, nephews, & cousins.A private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held in the future when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul.Please sign the guestbook and share your memories online at: