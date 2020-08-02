1/1
Richard Malloy
1936 - 2020
Richard Malloy

The world lost a great, kind, generous, faith-filled man, on July 26, 2020 when Richard John (Dick) Malloy died peacefully at home from pancreatic cancer at 84. He was born February 27, 1936 in Minneapolis.

As a youth, Dick earned an Eagle Scout Award and attended Central High School. He started college at the University of Minnesota but then decided to work for Northwest Orient Airlines in New York where he met his future wife, Molly. They married and Dick went into the U.S. Army to serve for two years. He and Molly then moved back to Seattle, and settled on Queen Anne Hill, where they raised three children. Dick graduated from the University of Washington and became a lifelong Husky fan. They were longtime parishioners of St. Anne Catholic Church. Dick was a communications professional. He led corporate communications for Pacific Northwest Bell for 30 years before starting his own freelance public relations business. He loved his family and friends, fishing, woodworking, painting, listening to jazz, volunteering (Monroe Correctional Complex, Harborview Medical Center & many other organizations). Dick and Molly traveled extensively throughout the world. He loved Paris, Greece, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Lake Chelan.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents (Arnold and Eileen Malloy) and is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen (Molly); daughter, Cathy (Lauri); son, Timothy; son, Theodore (Margarita); four grandchildren (Arnold, Christopher, Thania and Alex); aunt, Sylvia Herkenhoff (St. Louis Park, MN); numerous sisters & brother -in-laws, nieces, nephews, & cousins.

A private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held in the future when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Words can’t tell the impact Dick had in shaping my path. During the most troubling times in my past, suffering from the loss of my family, career and other consequences resulting from my alcoholism- God sent His Angel.

Dick came to my side with unconditional love, prayer and saw in me what I hadn’t been able to see myself. His confidence in knowing what God could do and sharing His word changed my life-
“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened for you.
“For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.

In honor of you Richard Malloy, I will continue to stand by the door for those souls that would like to enter...

Your Friend,

Jim Phelps
James Phelps
Friend
