Richard "Dick" Malmo
Dick passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1933 in Duluth, MN. He graduated with a Pharmacy degree from North Dakota State. He married his sweetheart Darlene Swanson on June 16, 1956. They had 4 beautiful children, Mike Malmo, Jeff Malmo, Nancy Baydo and Leanne Oakley. He owned Des Moines Drug and Hallmark for 38 years before retiring to play more golf.
A celebration of life will be held
at Grace Lutheran Church in Des
Moines, WA on Fri., May 3 at 11 am
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019