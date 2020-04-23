|
Richard Maxime Cormier
June 8, 1935 ~ April 3, 2020
Richard (or as his friends called him "Dick") was born in Spokane Washington to Annie (Baratelli) and George Cormier. His birth was followed a couple years later with his sister Carol Jean. Richard graduated from Gonzaga Prep and after spending two years at Gonzaga University studying Electrical Engineering, he enlisted in the Army. He was a quick study and an expert shooter, leaving the Army as a Specialist E4. While in the Army, he taught classes on the guidance systems for the Nike Ajax and Nike Hercules anti-aircraft missile systems at Fort Bliss, TX. After the army he went to work as a metal finisher for Boeing and then Northwest Etch Technology.
During his time at Gonzaga University he was introduced by Drama Club director Sister Matilda Mary to Angela Diane Brooks, a student at Holy Names College in Spokane. Together they performed in the play "The Admiral Crichton"; she as Lady Mary and he as Lord Brocklehurst. After getting a quick leave from Fort Bliss, they were married in 1958 at St Edward church in Seattle Washington. Their first child was born in 1959 in Texas. After leaving the Army they settled in Seattle and went on to have six more children.
Richard was always active at St. Edward School where all his children attended; Athletic director for the boys, Bingo calling, Boy Scouts, a lector at church. He was active at Holy Names Academy and O'Dea High School where his children attended. He shot the game films in football for both Seattle Prep and O'Dea High School for many years. He was a member of the Seattle U basketball team statisticians. Although he was not a very good golfer, he enjoyed going out and losing balls. He sometimes had some very strong opinions about referees. Sports were a very important part of Richard's life; you could say he was considered a super fan. Richard was mechanically inclined and would work on anything. He successfully brought the family washer and dryer back from the dead more than once. He took a car with a manual transmission and retrofitted it to an automatic transmission so his children would be able to drive a car. He completely rewired the house and installed new electrical service on his own. Saddled with diabetes most of his adult life, he never let that stop him from enjoying donuts, candy, ice cream etc., much to the frustration of his many doctors and nurses.
Richard and Angela raised their seven children in the Columbia City area of Seattle and remained there for both their lives. After the death of his wife in May of 2010 he became more involved in the activities offered by the VA. He was part of multiple studies on different health issues and research on the mental and physical effects of losing limbs. He was able to get around with the help of an electric wheelchair in his later years. Ever the adventurer and at the risk of being bored, he joined groups and clubs that kept him busy. He loved playing and winning at BINGO. He learned to bowl, shoot 9-ball pool, and air gun target shoot in a wheelchair. He took up crafts and read lots of mystery books. A couple of his favorite adventures were taking trips to the Puyallup fair and competing in the VA Wheelchair games in Salt Lake City in 2016 and Cincinnati in 2017. Recently in 2018, he took a trip to Texas to visit his grandchildren, see a rodeo, and witness his grandson's graduation from Texas A&M.
Richard passed peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2020. A devout Catholic his whole life, he died very appropriately on the Feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows. He leaves behind many friends from his 84 years of life. He is survived by his sister Carol Jean Vollmer (Ernest), his brother-in-law Forest Brooks (Cathy), his children Teresa, Donald (Terry), Diane Crompton (Austin), Carolyn Banks (Ron), Rita Burnham (Gordon), David (Carrie) and Paul and his grandchildren are Joshua and Katelyn Banks and Abigail, Alissa, and Amelia Cormier.
Since Richard's passing was during the Covid 19 pandemic, we will not be able to have a funeral in his honor. He will be buried at the Tahoma National Cemetery and his Internment will be Monday April 13th.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Richard Cormier's memory to St Edward Parish, Seattle WA 98118.
The family would like to take this time to thank all those that worked with Dad at the VA in Seattle and at Park Ridge Care Center in Shoreline and his neighbors that looked in on him. Your time and care with dad is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for all your prayers and loving memories shared. May Richard rest in peace.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020