Richard (Rick) May
Richard (Rick) May

Rick was born in Bassano, Alberta to Beryl and James May. They moved to Laurelhurst before Rick started high school. He played trumpet and acted at Roosevelt High School where he was a proud Rough Rider and had his own dance band. He was an official Seafair trumpeter and entertained and worked at Mount Rainier for two summers. Rick attended St. Olaf College where he had leading theatre roles and continued trumpet. After college Rick joined the U.S Army. He became part of the Army Dance Band in Washington, D.C. playing trumpet at the White House and for services at Arlington National Cemetery. He was transferred to Japan where he produced, directed and acted in plays at Camp Zama, hosted celebrity entertainment and dubbed Japanese films into English on the side. He voiced hundreds of characters. Upon returning to Seattle he married his first wife and had two children, Peter May and Amy Kelly (Larry). During his long and rewarding career Rick directed or appeared in over 200 shows. He became artistic director at Renton Civic Theater where he met his beloved wife, Diana Lilly, while playing her husband in Death Trap, the first of many shows on which they collaborated. They were married 26 years until his death from coronavirus. Rick was teaching voice over classes, acting in Jim French radio mysteries and in computer games until he passed. He also loved watching football, reading and crosswords. Rick was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Linda Forseth. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, Alex and Alia Kelly and by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.

He is greatly missed.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
