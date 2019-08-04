|
|
Richard Newby Scott
Richard "Rick" Scott 73, of Cape Coral FL, formally of Kirkland, WA passed away on May 26, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held for Rick at 12:30pm on Aug 17, 2019 in the Potlatch Room
at Ivars Salmon House
401 NE Northlake Way Seattle, WA
98102. Please RSVP to Melanie Armstrong so that proper preparations can take place: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Richard Scott are suggested to: Seattle Persian & Himalayan Rescue SPHR c/o Adriene Berg 7815 224th Ave NE Redmond, WA 98053. For Rick's full obituary please visit Mullinsmemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019