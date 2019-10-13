|
|
Richard Nicol Barbrack
Richard Nicol Barbrack passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 of natural causes. Dick led a life well lived for nearly 93 years. Born in San Francisco on November 10, 1926 and raised in Berkeley, Dick graduated at the top of his class in high school and went on to the University of California Berkeley where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi Fraternity. He graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1948. Cal Football, Otis Elevator Company, Hawaii, Boating, Worldwide Travel and his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley, summarizes Dick's life.
Dick followed Cal football with a passion. One of his secret desires was to do color commentary for the Bears. Upon graduating from Cal, Dick began a 42-year career with Otis Elevator. After five years he was drafted into the Army and it was during this time that Dick met the love of his life, Shirley. Following service he returned to Otis and it was not long before Dick and Shirley were married, thus beginning a nearly six-decade love affair.
Dick's career with Otis culminated as Manager of District Operations in Seattle. His knowledge and experience had a positive influence on the Seattle skyline, particularly in the 1980s when he sold elevators for the Columbia Tower, Bank of America Building and Westin Hotel among others. These tangible results of his career are now monuments to his success. He was also a longtime member of Seattle Rotary and The Rainier Club.
While his work was important, he really enjoyed spending time with Shirley and their son, David. Dick took the family every year to Hawaii and he spent many summer vacations on his boat in the San Juan Islands.
Following retirement in 1991 Dick and Shirley began traveling the world taking them to Europe, Africa, Egypt, Southeast Asia, the Panama Canal and St. Petersburg.
After Shirley's passing in 2013, Dick, always pragmatic, knew he had a few good years left so he continued to travel with his family on cruises to South and Central America and the Mediterranean. He even made it to India for his 90th birthday to see the Taj Mahal.
Dick is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Janet, grandson Taylor (fiance Richelle) and his extended family, Clay and Kim Spears and great-grandchildren Cash and Everly.
Private inurnment at Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland, CA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019