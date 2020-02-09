|
Richard Nokes
Richard Donald Nokes passed away at the age of 62 on February 5th, 2020. A strong union man, Rich always advocated for the well-being of his fellow union brothers and sisters. He retired from a 22 year long career at The Seattle Times as lead maintenance machinist in 2015. A devoted family man, he always made time for his wife and children and took pride in leading his son's Cub Scout troop. Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Sjostrom-Nokes, son Josh, daughter Kristina, his mother, sister, his two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and countless friends. We are thankful he is at peace and reunited with his son Jeremy. Please share a memory by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020