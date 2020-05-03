Home

Richard Orlin Phillips died unexpectedly at home in Seattle on March 24, 2020. Dick was born February 14, 1936 in Bellingham, Washington to Newton E. Phillips and Margaret Bowen Phillips.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Phillips, his children Diane Ritchie (Michael), Richard Phillips, Jr (Debbie Girts), Jo'Ana Phillips and Janet Raynor (Dave). He also leaves 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew.

Dick was a true Renaissance man. An entrepreneur, jazz pianist, artist, gardener, family patriarch and successful, self-taught investment manager. He loved women and had a passion for life and all the beauty in it.

Dick would have liked you to put on some music and dance in his memory. To read a full obituary, please go to https://funerals.coop/obituaries/richard-orlin-phillips-sr.html

The song is ended but the melody lingers on. - Irving Berlin
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
