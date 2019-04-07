Resources More Obituaries for Richard White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Otis White

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Otis White



August 21, 1917-December 29, 2018



Richard Otis White of Seattle, Washington died December 29, 2018 at the age of 101 years. Richard ("Dick") was born in San Francisco into an Italian family on August 21, 1917. He lived most of his youth in various California cities, but always considered himself a native San Franciscan. In 1942 he received a law degree from the University of California (Hastings) and applied for a commission in the U.S. Naval Reserve, and while awaiting response he traveled to Bellingham to visit his parents. There he met Jacqueline ("Jackie") Griffith on a blind date that was arranged independently by two different parties. Soon after, the Navy called and it was off to active duty. A year later, after a torrid romance via "V-Mail", orders of his ship into drydock in Seattle enabled them to wed. It was a union that lasted sixty-six wonderful years.



After the war, Dick was admitted to practice law both in California and Washington and was an honorary member of both Bar associations up until his death. He specialized in government law serving as supreme court law clerk, deputy district attorney, assistant attorney general, and finally, from 1951 to 1978 as Washington's first Code Reviser, an office created to draft legislation, and to codify and publish all of the state statutes in the Revised Code Of Washington (RCW) and the rules of all of the state agencies in the Washington



Administrative Code (WAC). Dick served on the national Legislative Council, on the board of National Uniform Laws Commission and the Washington State Data Processing Commission. His office was one of the first in the nation to computerize its legal code, and on the day of his retirement, the State Supreme Court recessed and marched two by two across the capitol campus to Dick's office to pay their respects.



Dick and Jackie had three children, Geoffrey Otis White, Priscilla Susan (White) Sabin (deceased), and Jacques Richard White. Dick and Jackie resided in Olympia, Washington for many years and moved to Bellingham, Washington upon Dick's retirement from State Government in 1978, where they built a home on the shores of Lake Samish. Dick enjoyed fly-fishing, gourmet cooking and traveling with Jackie. He had a life-long passion for automobiles and will be remembered for his charm and quick wit. For the last eleven years, Dick resided at the Lakeshore retirement community on the south shore of Lake Washington, where he took up watercolor painting and spent countless hours enjoying the company of his children, extended family and friends.



Dick is survived by his two sons Geoff (Nancy), Jacques (Beth), five grandchildren: Cisco (Annika), Ramona, Carson (Julia), Elliott (Carinn), Charlotte (Michael) and five great grandchildren: Nolan, Nelson, Joanna, Skaya, and Lydia.



A Celebration of Life for Richard O. White will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 pm



at Valley View Christian Church



25605 124th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030



Please join family and friends in the reception hall following the service.



Remembrances may be made to: Long Live the Kings, 1326 5th Ave, Suite 450, Seattle WA 98101



Food Lifeline, 815 96th St, Seattle, WA 98108; OR The Salvation Army, King County Processing Center, PO Box 60004, Prescott AZ 86304; OR Feeding America, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 96749, Washington DC 20090.



Sign Richard's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries