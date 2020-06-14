Richard Overstreet



Born in San Diego, California, June 23, 1949. Passed away in North Rhine/Westphalia, Germany on May 21, 2020. Formerly of Seattle, Richard moved to Germany in the early 1970's to become a teacher of English. He is survived by his four daughters and their children, a brother, Don, of Portland, Oregon, and numerous cousins and friends. A funeral was held in the town of Bad Laasphe on Saturday, May 30.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store