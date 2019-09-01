|
Richard P. Shull
Richard Shull passed away peacefully in his home August 5, 2019 with his family by his side.
Richard was born May 2, 1933 to Lois and Oscar Shull, in Lonoke, Arkansas. He was the youngest of five, with one older sister and three older brothers. Richard lost his father at the age of 4, and was raised by his mother, who he loved dearly. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy, Vanderbilt University, and Univ. of Arkansas where he earned a Masters in Business Administration. He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Richard's love of the great outdoors brought him to the Pacific NW, where he met the love of his life, Inge, at a church social. They settled in West Seattle, had 2 daughters, and were married for 39 years. Richard was a member of the Mountaineers club, and hiked all of the major peaks in Washington. He also enjoyed bike riding, and got to ride in the STP. Richard worked as a bank manager, then retired as financial service specialist with DSHS.
Richard spent his free time taking his family on camping trips, woodworking, and later traveling the world. Richard loved cats and always had one or two in his life.
Richard was a devoted husband and father and loyal friend. He was inspired to help others and did so volunteering at the West Seattle Senior Center, and as a deacon and volunteer at Westside Presbyterian Church. Richard also had the honor of donating a kidney to his beloved niece.
In recent years, Richard lived at the Kenney Retirement Home and was grateful for their entire staff and all of the friends he made there. His family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Kenney for their love, support and care of Richard. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Inge, and is survived by his daughters, Lois McGehee and Jeni Hayes, their husbands; Shawn and Brian, and his Grandchildren - Aidan, Payton, Kate and Mason.
A memorial service will be held at the Kenney on Thursday, Sept 19th at 2:00pm, in the community rooms, with reception immediately following.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the "Kenney Staff fund" at The Kenney - 7125 Faunterloy Way SW, Seattle Wa 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019