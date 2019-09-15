|
Richard (Dick) Pauletti
Age 72, Richard died unexpectedly from surgery complications on August 1, 2019. He was the oldest of five children born to Julie (Chovanak) and Richard Salvatore Paulette. Born in Seattle and remaining in the area most of his life, he later settled into the beautiful surroundings of the Puget Sound's Hood Canal area.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 where he was an active student and excelled and lettered in basketball. From an early age, it was clear Richard would become a raconteur, a true storyteller. He told these stories to those he loved, all his favorite acquaintances, and to any involved in his many entrepreneurial pursuits.
Those entrepreneurial pursuits included once owning the Owl Tavern and the famed "Ditto" tavern aka Writer Boys Ditto Tavern that was located in Belltown on 5th and Bell that led many musical artists in the Grunge era to share their upcoming talents with locals, and also investing in many other properties in the Seattle area as a dedicated real estate investor. He didn't just invest; he got his hands dirty with a perfectionist approach to building intricate fence and paver designs and prided himself on being a meticulous home painter.
Nothing topped his enjoyment of business ventures though like the love for his daughters, Angela Bueing and Tonya Bailey. A family man in the most enthusiastic yet unorthodox way, he spent a great deal of time educating and grooming his daughters on life's philosophies. He also discovered a love of dogs in his later years as well which kept his heart fuller than he had imagined possible.
Lastly, but most significantly he began collecting newspapers in 1970 as his literary interests peaked and he fell more and more in love with storytelling. His newspaper collection topped over 150,000 papers. You can see his unwavering devotion and belief in these newspapers in this mini-documentary by director Keith Rivers at https://vimeo.com/10273083/d8f5a91978
Richard was preceded in death by Julie Paulette, Richard Salvatore Paulette, Julieanne Paulette (Sister), Angela Bueing, and Brian Paulette (Nephew). He is survived by Theresa Paulette (Sister), Stephen & Nicole (Niece) Navarro and their children Brianna, Kai, & Isabella, Perry & Roberta (Sister) Regalado, John (Brother) & Ana Pauletti, Josiah Pauletti (Nephew), Justin Pauletti (Nephew), Antoinette (Tonya) Bailey (Daughter), Steve (Nephew) & Kelly Hottinger, and beloved grandchildren Cheyenne, Dakota, and Austin Bueing.
A Celebration of Life with be held September, 29th, 2019 in Brinnon, WA. For details,
please call 907.312.0380.
Memorial gifts may be made to any animal protection and rescue organizations or any literacy programs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019