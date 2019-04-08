Richard Phelps Hoover



Born on April 18, 1950 in Evanston, Illinois, to Mary Anne Hoover and Frank Hoover, Richard passed away at age 68 on April 4, 2019 in Redmond, Washington. Rick was the beloved husband of Marcia Hanley Hoover for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anne. Rick is survived by his daughter, Margaret; sons, David and Paul; brothers, William, Thomas, and David; and grandchildren, Rose, Richard, Charles, Taylor, Rachel, David, Paige, Amy, Bodey, and Sawyer. Rick spent most of his career at Eddie Bauer, where he was an outdoor recreational equipment buyer and manager. Rick loved the outdoors, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and especially skiing with Marcia. He was a gifted football player at Evanston Township High School and the University of Utah, from which he graduated in 1972. Rick was a spiritual leader whose faith and family were extremely important to him. His favorite Bible verses are Proverbs 3:5-6 and Philippians 4:6-7. Rick played the piano until the final weeks of his life, and volunteered thousands of hours playing for people at Evergreen Hospital. Those who wish may donate in Rick's name to Young Life or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Friends and family and all those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Ray Durr, on Sunday, April 28



at 2:30 p.m. at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019