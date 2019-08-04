|
Richard "Dick" Robert Rohde
Richard "Dick" Robert Rohde left this world on July 6, 2019, leaving it a much better place than he found it.
An attorney by profession, he spent the entirety of his accomplished 43-year career at Perkins Coie. While at Perkins, Dick held many formal leadership roles at the firm and was a key figure in establishing both the Technology Transactions & Privacy practice as well as the Perkins Coie Bellevue office. Often recognized as one of the most respected lawyers in his field, he will almost certainly be remembered most for the impact he had in mentoring and developing those who worked with him.
A brother, son and grandfather by fortune; a father, husband and friend by choice, Dick enriched the lives of those closest to him through love, laughter and experiences. He shared with all of us his love for travel, music (from ABBA to Zevon), food, the great outdoors, Seattle (especially the Supersonics), fireworks and supermarkets. Dick accepted all people for who they were and invested himself in helping each of us learn who we could be. To him, every trail was worth following and all roads deserved travelling. We are thankful to have shared those journeys with him.
We will miss him dearly for the rest of our days, but we take solace in knowing that his spirit and gifts will carry on through the lives we live.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jan; his two sons, Adam and Ethan; his eight grandchildren; his brother, Mark; his sister, Janet; his daughters-in-law, Dana and Olivia; his sister-in-law, Kim; his brother-in-law, Steve; his step-daughters, Jennifer (and husband, Jason) and Molly (and husband, Chad) and countless other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert (Bob) & Viola (Vi).
The family will hold a celebration of Dick's life at 5 pm on Sunday, August 25th at the Ballard Bay Club (6413 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle WA 98107). In lieu of flowers or other considerations, the family asks friends, family and colleagues to consider making a gift to www.acceleratemed.org/rohde.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019