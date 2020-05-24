|
|
Richard Scroggs
Richard Erskine "Dick" Scroggs, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Aberdeen, WA, to Marjorie and Richard M. Scroggs on September 8, 1932, attended Aberdeen public schools, graduating in 1950. Dick attended the University of Washington, joined the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1954. Dick married Ann Hobi of Aberdeen and a UW classmate, in February of 1955.
He served in the US Air Force as a navigator from 1955 to 1959, returning home where he joined his father in business at Kaufman Scroggs Home Furnishings in Aberdeen and Kaufman Miller in Port Angeles. In the 1970's Dick opened Washington State's first La-Z-Boy furniture stores in Southcenter, Bellevue and Spokane.
Dick was president of Aberdeen Rotary, chairman of the Aberdeen School Board, past president and board member for 33 years of Anchor Bank (originally Aberdeen Federal Savings and Loan), and was on the original board of the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, in charge of building the tall ship "Lady Washington". He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aberdeen and St. Edward Catholic Church in Shelton.
Dick and Ann retired to their home in Union, on the south shore of Hood Canal, in 1996 where he loved clamming, crabbing and oystering. Fly fishing on the Rogue River was a pastime he enjoyed with his father. Dick and Ann spent many fall afternoons tailgating with family and friends prior to Husky football games, and they looked forward to their annual winter getaway on the island of Maui.
He is survived by Ann, his wife of 65 years; three children, Susan (Joseph) Simmons, Peter (Kristin) Scroggs, John (Stephanie) Scroggs; 6 grandchildren, Chris (Lauren) and Nick Simmons, Sam and Molly Scroggs, Maggie and Jane Scroggs.
A family service was held.
Donations may be made to St. Mary School, 518 North H Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520, or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020