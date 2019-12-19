Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Holy Cross Episcopal
11526 162nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of Holy Cross Episcopal
11526 162nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Skerlong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Skerlong


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Skerlong Obituary
Richard Skerlong

Born December 9, 1929, passed away November 23, 2019 at his Redmond home. He is remembered dearly by his five children: David, Joel, Alison, Kaid, and Cathlyn, and their families. He was loved by the community of classical musicians who he touched in many ways as violist and teacher. Richard was principal violist with the Seattle Symphony, performing with the orchestra for 37 years. He also taught privately and at Seattle Pacific University.

Memorial Service will be held on

Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 pm at

Church of Holy Cross Episcopal:

11526 162nd Ave NE, Redmond, 98052
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -