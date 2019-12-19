|
|
Richard Skerlong
Born December 9, 1929, passed away November 23, 2019 at his Redmond home. He is remembered dearly by his five children: David, Joel, Alison, Kaid, and Cathlyn, and their families. He was loved by the community of classical musicians who he touched in many ways as violist and teacher. Richard was principal violist with the Seattle Symphony, performing with the orchestra for 37 years. He also taught privately and at Seattle Pacific University.
Memorial Service will be held on
Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 pm at
Church of Holy Cross Episcopal:
11526 162nd Ave NE, Redmond, 98052
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019