Richard Stephens
Richard Allen Stephens, age 91, died in Seattle, Washington, on March 7, 2020. Mr. Stephens was a native of Oxford, Mississippi, where he attended University High School and the University of Mississippi. Mr. Stephens served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1950 and was stationed at MacDill Air Force base in Florida as part of the 1928th AACS squadron. In 1955 Mr. Stephens married Mary Lois Nevins, with whom he had three daughters. In 1959 he graduated from the University of Alabama, earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He worked for several different firms until he formed his own company, Stephens Engineering, in 1974. He retired for medical reasons in 1983.
Mr. Stephens enjoyed creative hobbies such as drawing, poetry, photography, and restoring antiques until a medical issue began to limit his activities. Despite this setback, Mr. Stephens continued to be a loving father. Mr. Stephens is survived by his three daughters, Barbara, of Seattle; Hilary, of Anacortes; and Janet, of Berkeley, California. He outlived his three siblings.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2020