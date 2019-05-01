Richard T. Lee



Richard T. Lee, 75, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a traffic collision during the tragic Lake City shooting incident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Richard and Louise (Whipple-Thurber) Lee.



Richard graduated from Cazenovia Central High School, Cazenovia, New York and attended Berklee College of Music. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a proficient French Hornist in the military band. Settling in Seattle, Washington, Richard worked for Seattle City Light for many years until retirement. He also loved and cared for animals and was deeply involved in animal rights organizations. Richard will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving man. He leaves his sister, Diana L. Lee of Naples, Florida and two nephews, Stephen A. Lee and Christopher G. Lee.



Graveside Services will be held Today, May 1 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery,



724 Pleasant St., Pawtucket, RI.



Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to an animal rights organization of your choice will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.



For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019