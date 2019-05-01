Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
724 Pleasant St.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard T. Lee Obituary
Richard T. Lee

Richard T. Lee, 75, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a traffic collision during the tragic Lake City shooting incident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Richard and Louise (Whipple-Thurber) Lee.

Richard graduated from Cazenovia Central High School, Cazenovia, New York and attended Berklee College of Music. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a proficient French Hornist in the military band. Settling in Seattle, Washington, Richard worked for Seattle City Light for many years until retirement. He also loved and cared for animals and was deeply involved in animal rights organizations. Richard will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving man. He leaves his sister, Diana L. Lee of Naples, Florida and two nephews, Stephen A. Lee and Christopher G. Lee.

Graveside Services will be held Today, May 1 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery,

724 Pleasant St., Pawtucket, RI.

Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to an animal rights organization of your choice will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now