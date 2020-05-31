Richard W. Cameron



Richard W. "Dick" Cameron, 94, passed away on April 30, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.



Born in Roundup, Montana, the fifth child of Lillian and Thomas Cameron, Dick was a self-starter from an early age. While he was still in his teens, he was a press photographer for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.



Dick served in the Air Force during the late stages of the Second World War.



He married Virginia Lucy Dietrich in 1948. She was the love of his life. She was taken from him far too soon, succumbing to cancer at the age of 65 after 42 years of marriage.



Dick partnered with longtime friend Art Forde in Forde Photographers and later expanded their business to include Forde Motion Picture Lab. In 1961 he branched out on his own, creating Cameron Film Productions. He became Boeing Public Relations' creator of corporate image, in-flight and news release film content. He produced the University of Washington's football coaching and recruiting films throughout the Jim Owens & Don James eras. He did the same for the Seattle Super Sonics. He traveled the world on various assignments. He and Virginia lived in Edinburgh for a year while he made a film about the oil drilling platforms in the North Sea. Dick was truly a self-made man whom we were all blessed to know.



Dick is survived by his three children, Scott, Mary and Martin, and his grandchild Elle who is raising his two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Jack, with her husband Nate.



