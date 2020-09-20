Richard W. Hively, Jr.
Rick passed away September 11,
2020, following a long illness. Rick was born and raised in Renton and attended McKnight Middle School and Hazen High School. Rick continued his education graduating from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington and obtaining a Juris Doctor from Seattle University. Rick was a successful attorney in Kirkland for many years. Rick's clients knew him as a caring and honest man with a quick wit and a willingness to go the extra mile. His friends knew him as an excellent golfer and avid Husky fan who could be counted on to lend a hand or an ear.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Edith Hively, and his first wife, Patty. He is survived by his wife Diane, sister Rochelle, mother-in-law Claire, sister-in-law Gail, and nephews, Tom and Bob. We would like to thank the many loving caregivers at Peace of Mind and the wonderful support from Sharon and Melanie at Evergreen Hospice. Remembrances may be made to Evergreen Hospice or a charity of your choosing.
