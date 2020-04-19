|
Richard William Nelson
Richard William Nelson died at age 93 on April 4, 2020. He passed peacefully with family by his side at his adult family home where he received compassionate care during his time there. He was a lifelong resident of the Seattle area and 63 year resident of Mercer Island. Dick was preceded in his death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy Larson Nelson of Mercer Island. Survivors include his children and their spouses: Cynthia Logan (James Smith) Spokane: Kristy Glaze (Paul)Mercer Island: Scott Nelson, Mercer Island, Pete Nelson, Mercer Island. Grandsons: Travis Logan (Debra Lu) of Seattle: Josh Logan (Chrissy Lott) of Mead. Dick was especially close to his only sibling, his sister Fay Marie Palmer of Lacey and his dear sister in law, Corrine Larson of Bellevue. "Gramps" as he was known to some, was also blessed with two great grandchildren, three year old Brandt Lee Logan and one year old Vaughn Mitchell Logan.
He will be missed by all that knew him including many nieces and nephews and their children. Holidays and family gatherings were especially important for him. He loved listening to the cacophony of voices and general chaos of activity from such gatherings. His motto "the more the merrier"! Dick will be remembered by his wonderful laugh and the joy he brought to so many.
The family hopes you will attend a celebration of Dick's life to be announced later. Full obituary and on-line guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020