Rick Gene Gustafson
Rick Gene Gustafson, owner of Salon Ayano in Belltown and a longtime Seattle resident, died July 19, 2019 in a moped accident while vacationing in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was there to celebrate his and his husband's recent birthdays.
Born in Renton to Ernest and Evelyn Gustafson on May 4, 1959, Rick graduated from Hazen High School, traveled the country for a year before ending up in Detroit where he lived for several years and graduated from Cosmetology School, before returning to Washington.
After studying with Vidal Sassoon, Rick remained part of the Seattle hair industry for over 35 years. For four of those years, Rick was an educator with Rusk Educational and Design Team for workshops, hair shows and fashion events. He worked in the Gene Juarez Salons for nine years before becoming an independent stylist. Later, he fulfilled his dream of opening his own salon in 2010 in Belltown. Rick's love and attention to his salon made it an inviting and relaxing place for clients, neighbors and everyone who worked there. An artist at coloring and cutting hair, Rick's many longtime clients followed him wherever he went during his long, successful career.
Having enjoyed a varied,
interesting life, Rick could talk to anyone based on his long career as a hairdresser and several years as a Seattle Metro bus driver.
A man with many interests, Rick loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. He had a passion for live theater and for 15 years, he was a Seattle Repertory Theatre season ticket holder. He was an animal lover with many pets over his lifetime, his beloved chihuahua Marcus preceded his death.
Rick found relaxation and gratification as a gourmet cook; his annual Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends was legendary. He was also an avid foodie who enjoyed trying different restaurants and foods wherever he went.
With a delightful sense of humor and resounding laugh, Rick will be remembered for his positive enjoyment of a life lived to the fullest. Rick's generosity, passion and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Rick is survived by his loving husband of 17 years, Michael J. McConville; siblings: Judy Binkley (Bob) of Renton and Ernie Gustafson (Sue) of Puyallup; in-laws: Kathy McConville, Roger Rounds, Lisa McConville, Sue McConville, Roger Rounds Jr. (Stacy), Dawn Taylor (Mike), and Jenn Gaulding (David).
He leaves behind many loving relatives including all his nieces and nephews as well as the many friends he has made over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Evelyn Gustafson, brother Danny Gustafson and father-in-law Michael E. McConville.
A celebration of Rick's life will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Seattle Repertory Theatre "In Memory of Rick Gustafson" ~ www.seattlerep.org
