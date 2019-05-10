Rick Laukkanen



Rick Laukkanen, 53, of Seattle, WA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home in Seattle. He was born on July 4, 1965, to Sandra and Bill Laukkanen. Rick grew up in Chatham, Michigan. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism at Michigan State University, then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Electronic Communications at University College London (UCL), London, England. Rick worked in various aspects of the travel industry and enjoyed traveling throughout the world.



Rick had a love for the outdoors. He took the time to admire and photograph nature when hiking and exploring with his dog and companion, Lola. Rick was a passionate artist. He worked with all media and created exceptional art pieces. His quick wit and sense of humor will surely be missed.



He is survived by his partner of 24 years, Daniel; his father, Bill Laukkanen of Rock, Michigan; sister Billie Jean (Greg) Schermerhorn of Sussex, Wisconsin; niece Alexis O'Donnell and nephew Jacob O'Donnell. He is preceded in death by his dearly beloved mother, Sandra.



A celebration of Rick's life will be held this Sunday, May 12



at 11:00 a.m., 2019, at



Lake View Cemetery in Seattle.



