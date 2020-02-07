|
Rick Lynn Densmore
Rick Densmore passed away January 3, 2020 at his home in Cle Elum, Wa at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born January 26, 1955 in Jacksonville, Florida. Son of the late Gordon Densmore, survived by his mother Joyce Densmore, spouse Leslie Densmore, his two Daughters Michelle Melton and Krystal King, sibling Karen Clark and numerous other loved family members.
Growing up you could find Rick working on cars, building, skiing in the mountains or water-skiing with his family and friends. He became a union carpenter and later had an exciting career with the FAA.
Rick was a faithful husband and devoted to his family. He opened his home to foster kids for many years and loved them like his own. Rick's legacy of honor, love and compassion for his family and others will be remembered long after his passing.
Celebration of life held at
St. John the Baptist Church in
Cle Elum, Wa on February 22, 2020.
Funeral Mass at 12:30pm
and reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020