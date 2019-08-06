|
|
Rick Steven Weiss
October 21, 1954 ~ June 17, 2019
My special friend and ex husband, Rick Steven Weiss, passed away June 17, 2019 due to complications connected to stage 4 esophageal cancer. He finally met the bully he couldn't beat up behind the water tower. It wasn't a peaceful exit, but he was loved, cared for and comforted to the end by those who knew and loved him best and gently ushered him into the presence of God.
Rick leaves behind his beloved partner, Ana Mathilda Leon de los Santos and their child, Kimberly Adriana Weiss of Comalcalco, Tabasco Mx.
Rick was a unique soul. A multitalented musician, artist, executive chef, and entrepreneur. He had the gift of gab, a quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. He never met an audience he didn't like and will be greatly missed!
Rick was predeceased by his parents Joan Winters, Daryl Weiss and his beloved daughter, Joy Amanda Weiss.
A select few who knew his faults and loved him dearly in spite of them, will continue to cherish his memory and remember his music. A celebration of his life will be held for his friends on a future date and will be announced via the Bellevue HS Facebook page.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019