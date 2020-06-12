Riley Eugene "Gene" Willhite
1924 - 2020
Born September 21, 1924 passed away May 27, 2020. Born in Pharr, Texas to Katherine and Riley E. Willhite. The family with 4 boys left Texas to find better climate for their dad's mustard gas injury. After a few years in Kansas they settled in Oklahoma City. Gene graduated from Capitol Hill High School at age 16, and due to lack of work his parents agreed to sign papers for Gene to join the Navy. After serving on the USN Roosevelt he earned a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.
Riley worked for G.E. in the locomotive dept. in Erie, Pa. where he met his wife , Marian. They were married Jan. 1, 1952. Gene and family moved to the Seattle area, changing from G.E. to working for Boeing, making their home in the Kent area. He retired in 1985 and remained in the Kent area the rest of his life. Gene was an avid bowler, Elk member, and enjoyed traveling with elder hostels and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Marian, daughter Christine (Jim) Buckmaster, sons Randel (Sandra), Timothy (Karen), Brian, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Service to be held at Marlatt Funeral Home June 13th, at 2 pm.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
02:00 PM
MARLATT FUNERAL HOME
