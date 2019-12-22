|
Rita Dione Harder
Rita Dione Harder, 79, passed away on 11/24/2019, after her fourth recurrence of oral cancer. A 50-year resident of Kirkland, WA, she was born in Dexter, KS on 9/11/1940 to Lawrence and Edna Dale Clark. Rita was a stay-at-home mom who became a skilled stained glass artist, selling at local craft fairs and shops. She was a loving and dedicated mother and wife, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Harvey Harder, whom she married 4/20/1963; her parents; and her sister, Jeanne Dale. She is survived by her children, Kristin Cherry Jackson of Seattle, WA and Brandon Harder of San Ramon, CA; and her grandchildren: Graham, Zo and Satchel Cherry of Fort Myers, FL and Caden and Logan Harder of San Ramon, CA. She is interred at Kirkland Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, 1/3/2020, at Northshore Community Church, 10301 NE 145th St.
Kirkland, WA 98034.
Donations may be made to Rita's favorite charity, World Vision.
