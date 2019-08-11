|
|
Rita Francis Bettini Quarré
Rita passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2019 in Kirkland, Washington at the age of 88. It was a sunny, warm, beautiful day to match her personality.
Rita was born July 23, 1931 in Palo Alto, California to Richard and Theresa Bettini. She grew up in Los Altos and Menlo Park, California, graduating from Sequoia High School in Redwood City. She attended San Jose State University, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Education. Rita began her teaching career in the Menlo Park School District and would remain an elementary school teacher for 37 years.
In her young adult life Rita took trips with friends and family to the Hawaiian Islands, always enjoying travel and new experiences. Shortly after beginning her teaching career, a fellow teacher set Rita up with her husband's 2nd cousin, Peter Quarré, who had just completed his Air Force service. Pete and Rita married in 1955 at the Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park and soon had three sons, Richard, Bill, and Steve. Pete and Rita raised their children in Menlo Park with extended family nearby. Their home was always celebrating something and filled with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbors.
In 1990, both Pete and Rita retired and moved to Washington State to be closer to their young grandchildren. Rita was a very warm, outgoing person who others were drawn to and who made friends everywhere she landed. She soon found a wonderful niche of friends through her family, neighborhood, and volunteer efforts.
The constant throughout Rita's life was her joy of family and a humorous, positive outlook on life. Being able to spend so much time with her grandchildren was particularly gratifying for her. Working in her spring and summer garden gave her a lot of pleasure and it always bloomed a spectacular chaos of color. In her 70's Rita helped start up a long running investment club with her daughter-in-law. She studied the market and always gave successful stock advice. Rita also dedicated volunteer efforts to her sister Helen who passed away from cancer. She worked at the Discovery shop for many years and was always ready to help others.
Rita and Pete often traveled and enjoyed trips to Alaska, Mexico, Europe, including her favorite, Italy, Australia, Central America, the East Coast, and many road trips across the United States. They especially loved the summer months spent boating and vacationing with the grandkids on beautiful Lake Chelan.
Several years ago Rita and Pete left their fun Kirkland cul-de-sac and moved to Merrill Gardens in downtown Kirkland. As always, Rita made fast friendships and enjoyed her community.
Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years Peter, sons Richard (Connie), Steve (Karen), Bill (Martin Yonke), grandchildren Jacqueline Quarré (Paul Thompson), Ross Quarré, Annette Quarré, and Matt Quarré, and countless other family and friends who loved her.
"Honey", "Mom", "Grammy", or "Mimi" will be greatly missed and will remain forever in the hearts and souls of those who loved her. Her love of her family, children, and grandchildren will be a lasting bond for the Quarré family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019