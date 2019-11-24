|
|
Rita Mae Chudecke
Born September 20, 1924 in Seattle, WA; died November 15, 2019 in Woodinville, WA.
Survived by her children, Debbie Galloway (David), Michael Chudecke (Kathleen), Mark Chudecke and Carol DiGiovanni (Frank); grandchildren, Kelsey, John (Audrey), Alianna and Michael; great-granddaughter Linley; and her sister, Betty Rahkonen.
Rita grew up in Ballard, the first-born child of Alfred and Theresa Dilly. Shortly after graduating from Holy Angels High School, she met her future husband, Peter Chudecke while attending a dance sponsored by the Chancellor Club, a Catholic social organization. Rita and Peter were married July 11th, 1941, and remained husband and wife for 69 years until Peter's passing in 2018. As working parents, together they raised their four children in Northeast Seattle, imparting their family values, work ethic, and love for the outdoors while educating them all in Parochial schools. In business, as in life, Rita loved to learn and found great success and satisfaction contributing to the real estate business they developed together. Their business flourished, which provided them the opportunity to live life comfortably, travel extensively, and support others.
Rita will always be remembered as a woman of great faith, strength, spirit and class. She loved the Lord, her family, and embraced life with the warmth of a matriarch. She will be missed tremendously.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019