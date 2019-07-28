|
|
Rita Mary Sexton
We honor the memory of our beloved mother Rita Mary Sexton. Born June 26, 1938 - Died July 19, 2019, aged 81. You loved us. You laughed with us. We shared a lifetime of adventure. You always looked after us. You were our greatest champion. We love you and miss you with all we are. Godspeed Mom. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hopelink in Rita's name. Celebration of life to be held from 2 - 5pm, August 24th at Tam O' Shanter Golf and Country Club, 1313 183rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98008.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019