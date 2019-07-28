Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mary Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Mary Sexton Obituary
Rita Mary Sexton

We honor the memory of our beloved mother Rita Mary Sexton. Born June 26, 1938 - Died July 19, 2019, aged 81. You loved us. You laughed with us. We shared a lifetime of adventure. You always looked after us. You were our greatest champion. We love you and miss you with all we are. Godspeed Mom. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hopelink in Rita's name. Celebration of life to be held from 2 - 5pm, August 24th at Tam O' Shanter Golf and Country Club, 1313 183rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98008.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.