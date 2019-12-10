|
|
Rita (Cairns) Moore
Rita passed away December 9,
2019 peacefully in Orlando Florida. Rita aged 83 is survived by her 2 loving children Duncan Moore of Seattle, and Christine Clarson of Orlando. Rita was the fun-loving Grandma to Fiona and Cameron.
Celebration of Life to be held on Dec 14, at 2:00pm, at Baldwin
Brothers Funeral Home, 1654 N.
Semoran Blvd, Orlando, Fl 32807.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association, PO Box 75685, Seattle, Wa 98175.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019