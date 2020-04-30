|
|
Rizal Reyes
Rizal (Al) Reyes passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2020. Despite cancer, Rizal managed to live every day to the fullest and enjoyed simple pleasures like good strong coffee, chocolates, sweets, McDonald's and the company of his family.
Rizal married the love of his life in 1968. Together, they shared 51 years of union, gave life to three children, four grandchildren, and traveled the country and the globe.
Rizal was a thoughtful and measured man who had a fierce commitment to family. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled later, when we can safely gather.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 30, 2020