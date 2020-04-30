Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rizal Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rizal Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rizal Reyes Obituary
Rizal Reyes

Rizal (Al) Reyes passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2020. Despite cancer, Rizal managed to live every day to the fullest and enjoyed simple pleasures like good strong coffee, chocolates, sweets, McDonald's and the company of his family.

Rizal married the love of his life in 1968. Together, they shared 51 years of union, gave life to three children, four grandchildren, and traveled the country and the globe.

Rizal was a thoughtful and measured man who had a fierce commitment to family. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled later, when we can safely gather.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rizal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -