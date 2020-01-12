|
|
Robbie (Roberta) McMahon
Roberta (Robbie) Raphael McMahon passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019 due to heart failure. She was born on May 28, 1947 to Constance and Horace Raphael in Seattle. She married the love of her life and best friend, Bob McMahon, in 1976. They loved to travel, making lifelong friends in the process.
Robbie loved to share her culinary skills, always produced on a beautifully set table in a warmly welcoming environment. She was a consummate hostess, making each of her guests at ease. Her table was always full of laughter and good conversation!
Robbie was a gifted photographer and created cards with photos of stunning birds and close up flowers that thrilled all who received them. She planned and maintained a backyard garden that is compelling to tour. She was a frequent volunteer for causes that touched her heart. Robbie worked at Boeing as a graphics illustrator for 25 years retiring in 1985.
Robbie and Bob lived in Seahurst in Burien for over 40 years. She was beloved by her neighbors for her spirited friendship and generosity. She was always willing to help a neighbor whether it was caring for pets, pruning shrubs or trees, or boning a salmon. Her friends and neighbors were blessed by acts of kindness in times of difficulty or joy with "fence treats" from Robbie's kitchen They were always something special!
Robbie is survived by Bob her husband of 43 years; sisters Joan and Sandar; step-children Bob and wife Jasmine, Dan and his wife Cynthia, Jim and his wife Joy, Jenifer; five grandchildren and her beloved schnauzers, Molly and Kelly Rose.
She will be sorely missed.
Please join us in a celebration of
Robbie's life on Friday, January 24,
2020. 1:30 to 4:30 pm at the Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Avenue SW, Burien, WA.
Attendees are welcome to share
stories that capture who she was.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fred Hutch.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020