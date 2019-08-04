|
|
Robert A. Vandegrift
November 8, 1951 ~ July 8, 2019
Robert A. Vandegrift, age 67, of Vancouver, WA passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 8, 2019. Robert graduated from Mt. Tahoma HS in Tacoma and from the University of Washington.
Robert is survived by his mother, Hazel, his wife. Fredi, his son Christopher, and brothers Ron (Shar) and Gary (Becky).
A celebration of life with take place between 1:00 and 4:00 Sunday, Sept 22 at Foley's on the Green, at Meadowpark Golf Course, Tacoma, WA. Please join us to celebrate his life in the joyful way which he brought joy to all of us.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019