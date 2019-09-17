Home

Robert Alan Casserd

Robert Alan Casserd Obituary
Robert Alan Casserd

Robert Alan Casserd passed away on September 16, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. Bob was the beloved son of Fredrick and Rochelle Casserd, the brother of Susan Casserd and John and Janice Casserd, and uncle to Jeffrey Casserd and Jennifer Casserd.

He was born on April 21, 1961 and grew up on Mercer Island, Washington. Bob was the eternal optimist. Despite living with a serious chronic illness most of his life, he spent it developing his real estate business with John L. Scott, and volunteering at KMIH, the Mercer Island High School Radio Station that meant so much to him. He settled in West Seattle.

Bob loved to ski, camp, and banter with his large group of friends. He loved family vacations. He had a special gift of thoughtfulness and that will never be forgotten. He was famous for his "Bob cards," which he carefully selected for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, that were always funny, insightful, and perfectly matched to the lucky recipient. He loved vintage candy, Native American art, downhill skiing, and being involved with radio. He will be deeply missed.

Bob's funeral service will

be held this Thursday,

September 19th at 11am, at the

Temple De Hirsch Sinai Chapel, 1441 16th Avenue, Seattle, 98122.

Remembrances in his name can be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Temple De Hirsch Sinai, where he was a member.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
