|
|
Robert Alan Geddes
Robert Alan Geddes passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born in Tacoma, WA on January 13, 1952 in Tacoma, WA. Robert was a resident of the Pacific Northwest until he and his wife, Brandis Geddes, moved to Heron, MT in 2014.
He is survived by: Brandis Geddes (wife), Maia Geddes (daughter), Jared Geddes (son),
Chelsey Geddes (daughter in law), Duke Geddes (grandson), Nina Geddes (sister), Zana Geddes (niece), Shirley Geddes, (mother).
Services will be held at the Noxon. MT Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 1238 MT-200 Noxon, MT 59853 on June 22, 2019 at 4:00pm MST (3:00pm PST).
Lakeview Funeral Home is handling the cremation.
Please sign Rob's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019