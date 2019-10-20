|
|
Robert Alan "Robbie" Robinson
July 3, 1958 ~ September 15, 2019 Robert Alan "Robbie" Robinson passed away peacefully at his Seattle home, Sunday, September 15, 2019 ending a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 61. Robbie was born in Seattle. Following graduation from Redmond High School, he joined the Navy where he served on the USS Eisenhower. After four years in the Navy, Robbie returned to the Northwest and resumed his education at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Robbie spent his career in the marine industry. He founded his first brokerage company, Performance Yachts in Bellingham, Washington. In 1990, he established Signature Yachts on Seattle's Lake Union, one of Puget Sound's most prominent new and used yacht brokers. Over the years, Signature represented many of the biggest and best brands of sail and power craft. He leaves behind a legacy of achievement, integrity and dedication to his industry. Robbie embraced just about every aspect of boating on a multitude of cruising boats with his partner Cesar, Siamese cat Rumor and many friends and family. He sailed West Coast waters from Alaska to Mexico and many other parts of the world. He crewed in the Victoria to Maui race in 2012. Robbie is survived by his spouse, Cesar Quirino, his mother, Sharon (nee Corder) Grisham; sisters Shelly Crabtree, Sharylann Zylstra, Wendy Wotherspoon, Cathie Grisham; brothers Glen Grisham, Mike Grisham, Bruce Wotherspoon, and thirteen nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father and stepmother Alan and Patricia Robinson. He was kind, generous and rich in friends. He will be remembered for his impish sense of humor. A Celebration of Robbie's life will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1 to 4pm at the Seattle Yacht Club, 1807 East Hamlin Street, Seattle, WA. The family has requested Memorial donations be made to: Habitat for Humanity East Jefferson Neighborhood Revitalization PO Box 658 Port Townsend, WA 98368.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019