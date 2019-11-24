|
|
Robert "Bob" Allen Rutan
Bob Rutan, 65, former Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, passed away 12 November 2019. Bob was born in Seattle to Howard and Betty Rutan. Bob is survived by his son Neil & Neil's fiance; Becca, his partner Jan and her daughters Kara and Laura, his grandson Zeke, and his brother Jim and Jim's wife Gail. Bob was a Seafair Pirate, a King county corrections officer, and above all a family man.
A memorial service will be held
at Abbey View Memorial Park
in Brier on Monday, 25 November 2019, at 1200 (noon).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019