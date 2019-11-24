Home

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Abbey View Memorial Park
Brier, WA
Robert Allen "Bob" Rutan


1953 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Allen Rutan

Bob Rutan, 65, former Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, passed away 12 November 2019. Bob was born in Seattle to Howard and Betty Rutan. Bob is survived by his son Neil & Neil's fiance; Becca, his partner Jan and her daughters Kara and Laura, his grandson Zeke, and his brother Jim and Jim's wife Gail. Bob was a Seafair Pirate, a King county corrections officer, and above all a family man.

A memorial service will be held

at Abbey View Memorial Park

in Brier on Monday, 25 November 2019, at 1200 (noon).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
