Robert Almquist



Robert S. Almquist, 77, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Conocoto, La Armenia, a suburb of Quito, Ecuador. Bob was born in Seattle. He graduated from Franklin High School and from Carleton College where he met and wooed Marcia Miller. Bob and Marcia married and served together in the Peace Corps in Bolivia from 1966 through 1968. After they returned to Seattle, Bob taught Spanish in the Bellevue Public Schools from 1969 to 1991. He and Marcia were active in Plymouth UCC Church where they were youth leaders. After retiring from teaching, he worked as social services manager for Plymouth Housing Group for 15 years. In 2012, he and Marcia retired to Ecuador where he worked with youth in ROTORACT and supported Rotary projects to promote clean, abundant water for small farming villages. Bob dedicated his life to creating a better world. He trusted in the goodness of others. His positivity and gentle sense of humor will be missed by a wide circle of friends in the Northwest and in Latin America. Bob is survived by his wife Marcia, sons Brian and Matt, daughter Marina Rhodes, four grandchildren -- Agaisha, Sam, Parker, and Thalia -- and one great-grandchild.



The memorial service is Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ, Sixth and University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Plymouth Housing Group. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary