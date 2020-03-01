|
|
Robert (Bob) Alton McFadden, Sr.
Robert (Bob) McFadden passed away on January 30, 2020 at age 96 in Wenatchee. He was born in Seattle on October 22,1923. Soon after graduating from Ballard High, he was flying in a B-24 in the South Pacific During WWII. He owned a body shop in Ballard, built custom homes in Seattle, and he and Annabelle (Bebe) retired to their cabin on Lake Chelan where he began a career as an orchardist - a career he very much enjoyed.
He was a man of reason and integrity. A man of love and faith in God. He lived his word.
Bob will be missed by all, but particularly by his wife of 77 yrs, Annabelle; his children Marilyn & Sid, Susan & George, Bob Jr & Dana; 7 grandchildren and 14 greats.
Bob loved life...loved nature, growing things, water skiing, fishing, playing cards, dancing, and playing with grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020