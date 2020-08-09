Robert and Carol Galliart

Robert A. GALLIART Carol E. Galliart
1933 ~ 2020
Robert A. "Bob" Galliart and Carol E. Galliart, both age 87, passed away of natural causes at their home in Bellevue, WA on July 28, 2020. Bob was born in Dodge City, KS, on June 30, 1933 to Albert F. and "Toots" Galliart. Carol was born in Pratt, KS on Feb. 12, 1933 to Dr. Marshall E. and Helen Christmann. They were high school sweethearts and graduated from Pratt High in 1951. They continued their education at the University of Kansas, both graduating in 1955, Bob with a BS in mechanical engineering and Carol with a BS in business. Bob's goal, which he achieved, was to become a Marine Corps fighter jet pilot. Upon Bob's graduation from Officer Candidate School, they were married in Quantico, VA, on Sept. 4, 1955. He had his flight training at various bases while Carol kept the home. When Bob was discharged in 1959, they moved to Wichita, KS where Bob went to work for Boeing and became a test pilot. Carol maintained a loving home for Bob and their two children. Bob's responsibilities included expert technical support to KC-135 and B-52 military pilots during the Vietnam War. In 1978, in order to further his career, Bob transferred to Boeing in Seattle, WA. During his career, he was certified to fly multiple Boeing aircraft including the B-52, KC-135, 727, 737, 747, 757, and 767. He was promoted to chief 747 test pilot and did all of the test work for Air Force One. As always, Carol maintained a meticulous, loving home for the family. Bob retired in June 1993. After his retirement, Carol continued her hobbies of tennis and bridge. They traveled and cruised the world together. They were devoted to each other throughout their nearly 65 years of marriage.
They are survived by daughter Maria DeHaven, Federal Way, WA; son Eric (Teresa) Galliart, Moses Lake, WA; Bob's sister Kay (Paul) Young, Wichita, KS; and Carol's brother R. Marlen Christmann, Wichita, KS.
Military Honors for Bob and a memorial service for Carol will be held graveside August 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th, Kent, WA 98042. Donations may be made in their names to the American Heart Association
.
Please sign their online guestbook at https://bartonfuneral.com/