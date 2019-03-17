Robert Shaler McNAMEE



Mary Wilson McNamee



1933 ~ 2019



Bob and Mary McNamee, a couple who lived life largely in tandem, passed away peacefully within 14 hours of each other, February 9 and 10, with their four children at their sides. On March 16, they would have been married 63 years.



University of Washington grads, they met in college - a romance sparked by a game of ping pong. Mary was a journalism major, Daily staffer, and Tri Delt president; Bob an Alpha Delt, Husky fullback (Captain '55), business major and soloist at University Congregational Church. He was from Seattle - Ravenna Grade School and Roosevelt High (Sports Hall of Fame), and she from Hoquiam, Vancouver and Coulee Dam (HS valedictorian).



They married after graduation, joined the Air Force, began a family, and through 15 moves over the next six decades, raised a family, juggled careers, and lived a life centered on kindness, family and friends.



Mary and Bob are survived by their children, Anne, Margaret, Gregg and Carol, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren to date. A memorial celebration will be held May 18 at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, Bellevue.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Bob and Mary McNamee to the (http://alz.org/tributes) or The Griffin Home (friendsofyouth.org/griffinhome.aspx)



