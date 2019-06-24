Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Covenant Shores Mercer Island , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Gronhovd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert and Nancy Gronhovd

Dr. Robert Glen GRONHOVD



October 3, 1936 ~ February 14, 2019



Robert (Bob) was born in Ventura, CA just after his identical twin, Richard (Dick). The twins grew up with younger siblings Ronnie and Rita in Southern CA, with occasional travel to the ND home place of his physician father, Gilbert. Church was a central part of Bob's life. He was a lifelong student of Christian thought, analysis, history, and prophesy. Bob graduated from Morningside High School in Inglewood, CA, and went on to graduate from UCLA in 1958 as a pre-med major.



Deciding to attend medical school in Brazil, Bob embarked on what he hoped would lead to a life as a medical missionary. After a year of corresponding with his fiance;, Nancy Dee Miller, back in CA, she flew to join him in Brazil. They were wed and resided for 10 years in Brazil as Bob became a physician and their family expanded with the birth of 3 children. During this time, Bob lost his younger brother, Ronnie, with whom he had enjoyed a loving correspondence. Bob and Nancy ministered to folks as part of the Presbyterian Church, but did not receive a long-term posting. Back in the states, Bob took more exams, became an MD, and worked in IL, CA, and WA, specializing as a cancer and tumor surgeon. He was esteemed by colleagues and beloved by patients.



Athletic since youth, Bob particularly enjoyed bicycling, basketball, and body surfing, as well as watching sports. He was a father very supportive of the athletic teams of his kids and grand kids. Bob enjoyed leading small groups at Rolling Hills Covenant Church in CA, at Whitworth Presbyterian in Spokane, WA, and at Covenant Shores in Mercer Island, WA. Working long hours as a surgeon, Bob would leave loving notes with little drawings for Nancy nearly every day. While a serious man, Bob could get laughing irreverently with his brother Dick, a pastor. He was a very devoted person.



Bob is survived by his brother, Richard Lynn Gronhovd, and sister Rita Ann Gronhovd, as well as his children Joy Lynne Day, Robert Dean Gronhovd, and Juli Dee Hynden, grandchildren Daniel Stewart Day, Jacqueline Miller Day, Melanie Joy Hynden, and Karl Michael Hynden, and great-granddaughter Payton Leigh Day. His dear Nancy Dee Gronhovd survived him by 3 months.



Bob is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Otto Gronhovd, his mother Verna Lucille Gronhovd (Spangler), and his brother Ronald Dean Gronhovd.



Nancy Dee GRONHOVD



April 18, 1936 ~ May 17, 2019



Nancy was born an only child in Long Beach, CA and raised by her mother, Arleen Van Doren, her Granny and uncles. Little Nancy loved social clubs, including the Kit Kats, founded in Kindergarten with some of her lifelong friends. She graduated from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, CA the very year that her mother died. Within two years her grandmother was also gone. Nancy lived with the family of Harold and Trudy Huber for the remainder of her university studies, and received a Bachelor's degree in elementary education and teaching from UCLA in 1958.



Church was a central part of Nancy's life since her early days attending Sunday school taught by her future mother-in-law, Verna Gronhovd. There she befriended Bob Gronhovd, who, years later, proposed to her on the eve of his departure for Brazil in 1958. She accepted and eventually they were married, for 59 years. Nancy taught elementary school for 1 year before boarding her very first airplane flight to go marry Bob in Brazil. Traveling for many days, her luggage lost, Nancy had to borrow a wedding dress. She and Bob were student medical missionaries for 10 years in Brazil, where they had 3 children. The experience of living there was profound for them both.



A natural artist, Nancy studied interior design, painting, and quilting. She loved being a mom, having the kids' friends over, playing games, being sociable. The family's Church life was paramount. Bob and Nancy took many mission trips, and supported missionary causes. The Gronhovds lived in Spokane, WA for over 25 years before moving to Mercer Island for retirement. She loved her work as a secretary at Whitwoth College where she developed meaningful relationships with both professors and students. They opened their home often to students from near and far for meals and bible study. She and Bob enjoyed being church elders, teaching Alpha Course numerous times, and working for Stephen Ministries. Nancy was generous and easy to love, ready to laugh.



Nancy is survived by a great-grandchild, four grandchildren, her children and their spouses: Joy and Michael Day, Bob and Paige Gronhovd, Juli and Steve Hynden, as well as other family and friends.



Nancy is preceded in death by her mother Arleen Flora Van Doren, her Uncle Burr Van Doren, her Granny Van Doren, her Uncle Johnny Van Doren, and in Feb. 2019 her husband Robert Glen Gronhovd.



A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Sat., 6/29/19 at Covenant Shores on Mercer Island, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on June 24, 2019