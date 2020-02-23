|
Robert (Bob) Arthur Krieger
Age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 15th, 2020 in Des Moines, WA. He was born to Ethel P. Morgans and Wesley M. Krieger on August 25th, 1930 in Seattle, WA. Preceded in death by his parents Ethel Morgans, and Wesley Krieger, brother Frank Krieger, 1st wife Marion (Bacon) Krieger, 2nd wife Beverly Rulien, daughter Linda (Browne) Warter, and great grandson. Survived by his daughter Pamela (Krieger) Betenson, son Ted Browne, 12 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was a long-time employee of The Boeing Co. starting at a very young age. He had many accomplishments in his career as a Superintendent of Boeing before finally retiring in 1994. Long standing member of Elks and Sons of Norway. He enjoyed regularly attending his Lutheran church in Salem Oregon. He was very intelligent man becoming a Lifetime member of Mensa. Services to be held at Noon on Saturday February 29, 2020 Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA 98188. Celebration of Life to follow memorial services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020