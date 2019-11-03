Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Federal Way
1535 SW DASH POINT ROAD
FEDERAL WAY, WA 98023
(253) 939-7317
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur McManus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur McManus

Robert (Bob) McManus of Federal Way, age 95 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born November 3, 1923 in Fargo, ND, the son of Phillip and Margaret (Dullea) McManus. Bob attended high school in Dilworth, MN and shortly after graduation enlisted in the Navy. After his tour of duty he returned to his hometown and enrolled in college at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Elayne and they were married July 21, 1948 and started their family together. Bob worked part time while attending college and supporting his growing family. Bob was hired by Boeing right out of college and started his 35 year career with them as an aerospace engineer in Seattle. After retirement, Bob spent his time traveling, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. Bob was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be in our hearts forever.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Catherine and Mary, brothers Bill, John and Eugene. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elayne, seven children, Michael (Mary), Thomas (Kim), Julie Graf, Kelly, Timothy, Casey, Marianne (Jeff), fourteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Memorial mass at

St. Vincent de Paul Church in

Federal Way, Friday, November 8

at 11:00 AM. Additional obituary and guestbook on line at

www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Federal Way
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -