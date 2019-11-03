|
|
Robert Arthur McManus
Robert (Bob) McManus of Federal Way, age 95 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born November 3, 1923 in Fargo, ND, the son of Phillip and Margaret (Dullea) McManus. Bob attended high school in Dilworth, MN and shortly after graduation enlisted in the Navy. After his tour of duty he returned to his hometown and enrolled in college at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Elayne and they were married July 21, 1948 and started their family together. Bob worked part time while attending college and supporting his growing family. Bob was hired by Boeing right out of college and started his 35 year career with them as an aerospace engineer in Seattle. After retirement, Bob spent his time traveling, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. Bob was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be in our hearts forever.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Catherine and Mary, brothers Bill, John and Eugene. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elayne, seven children, Michael (Mary), Thomas (Kim), Julie Graf, Kelly, Timothy, Casey, Marianne (Jeff), fourteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Memorial mass at
St. Vincent de Paul Church in
Federal Way, Friday, November 8
at 11:00 AM. Additional obituary and guestbook on line at
www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019